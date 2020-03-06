Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Wednesday

Locate attempt, 700 E. 12th Ave., 9:33 a.m.

Traffic stop, 600 Mechanic St., 10:41 a.m.

Violate PFA/PFS, address and time redacted

Locate attempt, 2500 W. 18th Ave., 12:38 p.m.

Communications offense, 1300 Highland St., 2:18 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:43 p.m.

Violate PFA/PFS, address and time redacted

Hit and run pedestrian, 1300 Industrial Rd., 10:38 p.m.

Sheriff

Wednesday

Lost property, address redacted, 9:38 a.m.

Brush fire, 2500 Burlingame Rd., 2:20 p.m.

Medical assist, address and time redacted

Brush fire, 700 Walnut St., Neosho Rapids, 4:44 p.m.

Brush fire, Road 300 and Road W, Reading, 5:21 p.m.

Brush fire, 1200 Road 345, Allen, 11:27 p.m.

Thursday

Traffic stop, 2300 N. Highway 99, 1:13 a.m.

Injury accident, Kansas St. and W. Lake Rd., Olpe, 7:44 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Wednesday

Theft - late report, Emporia, 2:52 p.m.

Sheriff

Wednesday

Identity theft, 400 Mechanic St., 1:19 p.m.

Criminal damage, 1500 Road J, 1:50 p.m.

Criminal damage, 100 Franklin St., Reading, 4:28 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal Emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.