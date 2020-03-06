Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Wednesday
Locate attempt, 700 E. 12th Ave., 9:33 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Mechanic St., 10:41 a.m.
Violate PFA/PFS, address and time redacted
Locate attempt, 2500 W. 18th Ave., 12:38 p.m.
Communications offense, 1300 Highland St., 2:18 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:43 p.m.
Violate PFA/PFS, address and time redacted
Hit and run pedestrian, 1300 Industrial Rd., 10:38 p.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Lost property, address redacted, 9:38 a.m.
Brush fire, 2500 Burlingame Rd., 2:20 p.m.
Medical assist, address and time redacted
Brush fire, 700 Walnut St., Neosho Rapids, 4:44 p.m.
Brush fire, Road 300 and Road W, Reading, 5:21 p.m.
Brush fire, 1200 Road 345, Allen, 11:27 p.m.
Thursday
Traffic stop, 2300 N. Highway 99, 1:13 a.m.
Injury accident, Kansas St. and W. Lake Rd., Olpe, 7:44 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Wednesday
Theft - late report, Emporia, 2:52 p.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Identity theft, 400 Mechanic St., 1:19 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1500 Road J, 1:50 p.m.
Criminal damage, 100 Franklin St., Reading, 4:28 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
