A 52-year-old Texas woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 35 early Monday.
According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Patricia Falconer of Canyon Lake, Texas, was the driver of a 1999 Ford Explorer that overturned several times near mile-marker 158 — about three miles north of BETO Junction.
One passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Jeffrey Tyler Cadman, also of Canyon Lake, Texas, was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Falconer was northbound on Interstate 35 at about 5:30 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle left the roadway and entered the center, grassy median, according to the Highway Patrol. She then turned back onto the roadway and crossed both lanes of northbound travel before entering the southbound ditch. She over-corrected, and the vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest facing northwest on all four wheels in the south ditch.
Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts.
Injuries minor in Chase County crash
A Minnesota man was transported to Newman Regional Health with what authorities believed were minor injuries Monday after being rear-ended by a semi tractor-trailer on the Kansas Turnpike.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Jesus Reyes-Castro of LeCenter, Minnesota, was northbound at about 10:44 a.m. near mile-marker 116 - 11 miles south of the Emporia tollgate. He was driving 50 miles per hour and had activated the hazard lights on his 2010 Kia Forte.
Christopher Prather, 34, of Wichita, was also northbound in a 2005 Sterling semi truck and trailer. He was unable to slow down in time to avoid Reyes-Castro’s vehicle.
Prather was unharmed in the collision. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
One injured in wreck near BETO Junction
One person required emergency transport Monday morning following a collision between a semi truck and trailer and a KDOT truck near BETO Junction.
The Kansas Highway Patrol report states that at 7:55 a.m. Monday, 55-year-old Morris J. Guesby of Lawrence was northbound on Interstate 35 near mile-marker 157 — about a mile and a half north of BETO Junction — in a 2019 International semi truck and trailer when his vehicle struck a KDOT truck that was stopped in the right lane.
The driver of the KDOT truck — 48-year-old Christopher A. Staley of Williamsburg — was legally parked with a sign board at the time of the wreck. Staley was taken to Coffey County Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Guesby was listed as having possible injuries as he was complaining of pain. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
