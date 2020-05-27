Dr. J. Jack Melhorn
Dave Leiker

J. Jack Melhorn, 99, died May

19, 2020, at Larksfield Place Health

Care Center, Wichita, KS. Jack was

born in York, PA, to Bertus and Phebe

Melhorn.

He earned his Bachelor's degree

in Sociology from Elizabethtown

College and Masters in Divinity from

Yale University, as well as his Masters

and PhD in Sociology from the University of Southern

California. Jack shared his education with others, starting

as a professor at LaVerne University in California. It was

there that he met Mary L. Woody, his wife of 71 years. Jack's

lifelong commitment to community service started on the

LaVerne City Council as vice mayor and mayor. The family,

now including three children, moved to Kansas where Jack

was president of McPherson College. He then completed

his "official" teaching career, at the age of 70, at Emporia

State University as chair of the Sociology and Anthropology

Department. In Emporia, during and following his years

of teaching, Jack served on the Metropolitan Planning

Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Citizens Review

Board for children in the Juvenile Justice Authority. Ordained

in the Church of the Brethren, Jack served in several pastor

roles including at a small country church in Verdigris, KS.

He and Mary attended Emporia Presbyterian Church, Jack

singing in the choir beside Mary at the organ. They enjoyed

their coffee group on weekdays where, in his own words, "It's

a lot of fun as I've always been interested in people having

different points of view. Everybody has a chance to talk and

give their input." Jack enjoyed sharing his observations of life

and his love for all.

Jack is predeceased by his parents; sister, Esther Holler; and

grandson, Aaron Melhorn. Survivors, in addition to his wife,

include his sons and daughter, J. Mark (Katherine) Melhorn of

Wichita, KS, Linda (Randall) Melhorn Gilbert of Newmarket,

Ontario, and Kent (Ginna) Melhorn of Sugar Land, TX; his

grandchildren, John (Julie) Melhorn, Hannah Melhorn, Connor

Gilbert, Emily Gilbert, Mitchell (Mary Drake) Melhorn, Lexi

(Tim) Smelcer, and Madison Melhorn; great-grandchildren,

Jacob, Luke and Eliza Melhorn; and other extended family.

Memorial gifts may be made to McPherson College,

1600 E Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460. Services in care of

Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

www.dlwichita.com.

