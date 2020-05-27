Dr. J. Jack Melhorn

J. Jack Melhorn, 99, died May
19, 2020, at Larksfield Place Health
Care Center, Wichita, KS. Jack was
born in York, PA, to Bertus and Phebe
Melhorn.
He earned his Bachelor's degree
in Sociology from Elizabethtown
College and Masters in Divinity from
Yale University, as well as his Masters
and PhD in Sociology from the University of Southern
California. Jack shared his education with others, starting
as a professor at LaVerne University in California. It was
there that he met Mary L. Woody, his wife of 71 years. Jack's
lifelong commitment to community service started on the
LaVerne City Council as vice mayor and mayor. The family,
now including three children, moved to Kansas where Jack
was president of McPherson College. He then completed
his "official" teaching career, at the age of 70, at Emporia
State University as chair of the Sociology and Anthropology
Department. In Emporia, during and following his years
of teaching, Jack served on the Metropolitan Planning
Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Citizens Review
Board for children in the Juvenile Justice Authority. Ordained
in the Church of the Brethren, Jack served in several pastor
roles including at a small country church in Verdigris, KS.
He and Mary attended Emporia Presbyterian Church, Jack
singing in the choir beside Mary at the organ. They enjoyed
their coffee group on weekdays where, in his own words, "It's
a lot of fun as I've always been interested in people having
different points of view. Everybody has a chance to talk and
give their input." Jack enjoyed sharing his observations of life
and his love for all.
Jack is predeceased by his parents; sister, Esther Holler; and
grandson, Aaron Melhorn. Survivors, in addition to his wife,
include his sons and daughter, J. Mark (Katherine) Melhorn of
Wichita, KS, Linda (Randall) Melhorn Gilbert of Newmarket,
Ontario, and Kent (Ginna) Melhorn of Sugar Land, TX; his
grandchildren, John (Julie) Melhorn, Hannah Melhorn, Connor
Gilbert, Emily Gilbert, Mitchell (Mary Drake) Melhorn, Lexi
(Tim) Smelcer, and Madison Melhorn; great-grandchildren,
Jacob, Luke and Eliza Melhorn; and other extended family.
Memorial gifts may be made to McPherson College,
1600 E Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460. Services in care of
Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:
Dr. J. Jack Melhorn
February 10, 1921 - May 19, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.