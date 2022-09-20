Oftentimes silence speaks louder than words, but in times of crisis, we need leaders who are willing to step up and communicate with the public in meaningful, constructive, and heartfelt ways.
In the wake of the allegations of hazing and battery on the EHS football team, The Emporia School District (and our community) is in a crisis, and, unfortunately, we have yet to hear from district leaders.
The detailed account in last weekend’s paper of what allegedly happened in the locker room was difficult to read and stakeholders are only asking more questions and concerns are mounting.
Last week, at the board of education meeting, the district and administration seemingly drew a line in the sand when they chose to remain silent, we suspect at the advice of attorneys.
They also did not express remorse or empathy for the young victims.
It was disappointing and, honestly, it was heartbreaking.
The victims deserved better. The community expected more.
What the victims and our community need to hear right now are words of authenticity and humanity from the hearts of our leaders, something that shows they truly care about our kids and the safety of our schools.
Perhaps this would have been an appropriate message:
The right words at the right time can have a profound impact on restoring healing and trust, especially in a time of crisis.
Ashley Walker
Editor
