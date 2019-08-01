Hope Free Methodist Summer Block Party
Join Hope Free Methodist Church and a number of community partners from 4 - 8 p.m. Sunday for a block party at Peter Pan Park.
The church is partnering with other organizations and persons from the community to provide free games and activities for the kids and families of Emporia.
If you would like to partner for this event, please contact Pastor Jason Palmer at hopefmcpastor@gmail.com.
MFA Open House
MFA Oil’s annual meeting and open house is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday at the MFA Oil Office, 2608 W. Highway 50. There will be lunch, door prizes and the election of delegates. For more information, call 620-342-2835.
Volunteers needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is looking for volunteers. Those interested in opportunities available can contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Storrer at the hospital.
Call 343-6800, ext. 2525 or visit www.newmanrh.org/auxiliary.
FUMC Garage Sale
First United Methodist Church is hosting a “gigantic” garage sale from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. - noon Saturday.
Furniture, kitchen items, clothing, accessories, holiday decorations, luggage, fabric, books, collectibles, kids’ toys, office supplies are just an example of what will be for sale. The event is sponsored by First United Methodist Women and proceeds go to both local and regional missions.
PACE informational meeting
Join Dr. David Wensel of Midland Care for a discussion on the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly at the Emporia Senior Center, 9:45 a.m. Monday. Dr. Wensel will discuss the benefits of PACE and answer any questions people may have. Refreshments will be served. The talk is free.
Call Erin Reece at 785-581-2572 or email ereece@midlandcc.org.
USD 252 Honor Flight lunch
Southern Lyon County USD 252 will host a spaghetti lunch to benefit the Honor Flight program from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in the big community center in Hartford.
The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, dessert and tea or water. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Clothing Giveaway
Embrace Church will hold its next clothing giveaway from 1 - 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at 7 E. Fourth Ave.
The church has new and gently used clothes and shoes for men, women, and kids of all ages. Everything is completely free.
Just show up, grab a bag and whatever fits in the bag is yours.
Questions? Call 620-412-8863.
