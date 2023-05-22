Emporia Presbyterian Manor will celebrate the completion of a 20-month renovation of several common areas in the Jones Health Care and Memory Care unit. Join us Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at the senior living community, 2300 Industrial Road in Emporia, for a ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Emporia Chamber of Commerce.
The $1.4 million renovation has transformed the dining and sitting rooms in our health care and memory care areas into beautiful and open spaces with new paint, flooring, fixtures, and furniture.
“We always want our residents to enjoy everything our community has to offer,” said Susan Siepelmeier, executive director of Emporia Presbyterian Manor. “These renovations provide residents with updated, inviting and functional spaces that allow them to live comfortably.”
Emporia Presbyterian Manor’s parent company PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America) is committed to enriching the lives of the seniors it serves. In addition to these environmental changes, Emporia Presbyterian Manor has also implemented new life enrichment programs that set the senior living community apart when it comes to quality of life offerings.
“We’re proud to invest back into our communities as one way to serve our mission of providing quality senior services guided by Christian values,” said Bill Taylor, chief operating officer of PMMA.
Emporia Presbyterian Manor would like to thank the residents, families, staff, and guests who have been living and working through the inconveniences of a major renovation.
Emporia Presbyterian Manor has served Lyon County since 1986 with independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and short-term rehabilitation. Learn more at EmporiaPresbyterianManor.org.
