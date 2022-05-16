T.L. (Tom) Sunter, 88, of Emporia, KS passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home with his wife of 36 years by his side.
He was born July 29, 1933, in Council Grove, KS the son of J.T. and Mary (Wilson) Sunter.
Tom owned and operated “The Villa” Mexican Restaurant, Dairy Queen East, and the 12th Avenue Car Wash and Storage Units.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda (Lane) Sunter; a sister, Pat Stevenson; two sons, Jay Sunter and Steven Sunter; three daughters, Cynthia Hayes, Terry Chaffee, Sarah Hillman; and six grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations be made in Tom’s memory to the Emporia Animal Shelter or David Traylor Zoo sent in care of Midwest Cremation, 525 SE 37th Street, Topeka, KS 66605.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.midwest-cremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.