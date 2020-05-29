On May 28 at approximately 9:56 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff's deputies, Olpe first responders and Emporia EMS responded to the 400 block of South Highway 99 for the report of an injury accident.
Units arrived and located a white 2009 Toyota Corolla on its tires with heavy damage. Deputy Nathan Rankin located the driver, 22 year old Megan Walstrom of Madison, who stated she had swerved to miss a deer and lost control of the vehicle which had rolled an unknown amount of times before landing back on its tires.
Deputies were able to confirm Walstrom was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. Walstrom refused transport to Newman Regional Health by ambulance after suffering minor injuries.
