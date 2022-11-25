John Thomas (Tom) Jenkins, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Emporia, KS.
Tom was born on January 27, 1950, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the son of Norman S. and Margie L. (Bowman) Jenkins. Tom worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline and retired after more than 40 years of service. On December 23, 1973, he married Connie S. Hamm in Greensburg, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Summers.
Tom is survived by his wife, Connie Jenkins; three children, Heather (David) Serviss, Jennifer (Ryan) Balkenhol, and Ryan Jenkins; six grandchildren, D.J. (Brandy) Serviss, Megan (Tristen) Pike, Logan Serviss, Ansen, Corbin, and Holden Balkenhol; and two great grandchildren, Gentry and Miles Serviss.
Tom’s wishes were to be an organ donor and cremation will follow. There will be a private family service held at a later date. In Tom’s memory, memorial contributions can be made to Ducks Unlimited at www.ducks.org/get-involved/memorial-giving.
(1) comment
first met him in 1963 in the 7th grade at Haviland grade school - saw him a couple times in emporia in the 90s never got contact information - he was always a good guy
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.