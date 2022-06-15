The Emporia Gazette
Beginning this week, the city’s contractor will begin work on the 2022 Street Rehab Project, which will include mil and overlay work on selected city streets.
The streets undergoing work are Prairie Lane, Sherwood Way (Mayfair St. to Washington Pk.), Neosho Street (12th Ave. to 15th Ave.), 14th Avenue (State St. to Neosho St.), Cottonwood Street (10th Ave. to 12th Ave.), Rural Street (Third Ave. to Sixth Ave.), South Merchant Street, Ninth Avenue (Elm St. to Prairie St.), Ninth Avenue (West St. to Lawrence St.), Woodland Street (Ninth Ave. to 12th Ave.), and Grove Avenue (Lincoln St. to Garfield St.).
The project is expected to last up to three months, weather permitting. Each identified site will begin with concrete work, if included at that site, and move to milling followed by overlay of new asphalt.
The city will also be working on the sidewalk project from Ninth Avenue and Burns Street to the Lyon County Fairgrounds, connecting the walking trail to the city’s sidewalk system.
A new barrier wall will be placed along 15th Avenue and the Evergy sub-station at I-35. Construction is expected to last up to two months, weather permitting.
Traffic along these projects should only have intermittent disruptions.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260.
