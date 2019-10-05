Hank Lee Case, of Afton, Oklahoma, formerly of Emporia, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home. He was 55.
He worked for Iowa Beef.
No services are planned. The family has the arrangements.
TomGlasier said:
grammy said:
She was a swell lady. Very kind.
SeanRanklin said:
Actually factual; it is just counterintuitive against your beliefs
