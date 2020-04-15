Phyllis Irene Jenkins born September 19, 1952 died April 12, 2020. Phyllis grew up in the Miller community graduating from Miller Grade School and Northern Heights High School. After graduation, Phyllis spent 35 years as a dedicated client of Hetlinger Developmental Services. Phyllis was proud to be a productive person and “paying her own way”.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy “Roy” and Mary Lou Jenkins; a sister, Nellie Jenkins and a brother, Clayton “Clayt” Jenkins. She is survived by her brothers, Russ (Jeannie) Jenkins, Clint (Patty) Jenkins, Darrell Jenkins; sister-in-law, Rene (Clayt) Jenkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phyllis will be remembered by all that met her as a person who made their lives better by knowing her. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Hetlinger Developmental Services at PO Box 2204, Emporia, KS 66801. Funds will support the Planting Hope Project.
