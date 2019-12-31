Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Domestic disturbance, address and time redacted
Protective custody, address and time redacted
Suspicious person, 900 E. 12th Ave., 11:37 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Non-injury accident, 2000 N. Highway 99, 5:50 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 S. Highway 99, Olpe, 6:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 10:36 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Theft - late report, Emporia, 9:41 a.m.
Shoplifting, 700 W. 6th Ave., 9:53 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 1000 East St., 10:16 a.m.
Fraud - bad checks, 1000 Industrial Rd., 2:54 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1300 Twilight Dr., 3:33 p.m.
Courts
Deborah Voiers, 1214 Exchange St., theft of lost property, Dec. 13
Joshua Brown, 1325 Merchant St., theft, Dec. 17
Adam Kirby, 909 Henry St., DUI, Dec. 22
Joaquin Ortiz, 107204 Highway 14, Patterson, WA, stop sign, Dec. 23
Cheyla Cervantes, 719 Congress St., yield when turning left, Dec. 23
Caleb Snow, 1425 E. 6th Ave., careless driving, Dec. 23
Margarita Parks, 914 Cottonwood St., trespassing and theft, Dec. 23
Lisa Bullock, 1526 Watson St., inattentive driving, Dec. 24
Andrea Avila, 1601 W. South Ave., vicious animal, Dec. 25
Ralph Johnson, 42 Glen St., Olpe, follow too close
Esmerelda Patino-Vera, 1301 Santa Fe Rd., possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, Dec. 26
Sylas Horne, 815 S. Willow St., Ottawa, DUI, no proof of insurance, ignition interlock required, turn signal, transporting open container and speeding, Dec. 27
Analysa Tamez, 113 Market St., domestic battery and battery on law enforcement officer, Dec. 27
Javier Aqui, 3642 W. 10th St., Lawrence, possession of marijuana, Dec. 28
Amethyst Saltkill, 424 Neosho St., theft, Dec. 28
Oleg Bagaev, 902 Mechanic St., DUI and right turn, Dec. 29
Tammy Bradley, 310 Sherman St., criminal trespass, Dec. 29
Scott Bradley, 310 Sherman St., criminal trespass, Dec. 29
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
