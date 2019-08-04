Nobody was seriously hurt Sunday night after a single-vehicle accident in northwest Emporia.
Shortly after 9:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to an injury accident in the 2200 block of 24th Avenue — between Hobby Lobby and Presbyterian Manor. There were two occupants of the mid-2000s Chevy Cobalt when the accident occurred.
"Single car accident, nobody transported," Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews said. "(The vehicle was) going west on 24th Avenue, slipped off the side of the road, ended up on its side in a ravine — a little wooded, ditch area."
One patient was treated by EMS personnel on scene and did not require emergency transport.
The driver was cited for careless driving.
The names of those involved have not been released.
