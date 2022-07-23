Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, along with the Emporia Migrant Education program, What's in Outdoors and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and Emporia State University are preparing for another year of Vamos a Pescar.
The event, which translates to “let’s go fishing," teaches local families about fishing. Families get to learn how to fish, fishing rules and regulations and learn and practice water safety. It will be held from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 27, at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outdoor Center at ESU.
"It's open for everyone," said HOTT spokesperson Sally Sanchez. "The first 50 people that come and register will get a fishing pole and tackle box. It's about bringing awareness of fishing regulations, safety and how to obtain a license."
Vamos a Pescar began as a way to mark Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15). It's grown over the years to include non-Hispanic families and aims to introduce outdoor sports — especially fishing — to portions of the community that have been typically underrepresented. In previous years, it's been held over three separate events. This year, it's all combined into one day.
This year, families will get the chance to learn about water safety at King Lake. Kayaks will again be available to get out on the water. The Emporia Fire Department will also be on hand to get more safety tips.
Sanchez said PAROC will be open to the public as well.
"It will be open for kids' activities like we had last year, so that's going to be taking place," she said. "They jumped on board with us last year and they wanted to be part of it. We are glad to have that partnership."
Sanchez said it's important for families to know the rules and regulations when it comes to fishing.
"Some people may not understand that you need permission; you can't just go out and fish on your own," she said.
Sanchez said there's no pre-registration this year, meaning everyone who wants to participate needs to show up early on Aug. 27.
"We're hoping to extend it to 75 people if we get the equipment, but it's 50 for sure," she said.
At the end of the event, HOTT will fry up fish tacos with fresh fish.
"It's going to be exciting," Sanchez said. "We're hoping for good weather."
Those with questions about the event can call Sanchez at 620-366-1094, Patricia Saenz-Reyes at 620-341-2394 or Phil Taunton at 620-794-5373.
