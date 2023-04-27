The Emporia Gazette
The man accused of murdering Jesus Avila in 2017 is set for a plea hearing next week.
Samuel Garcia, now 23, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Avila twice in the head at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Sept. 5, 2017. Avila’s body was found in a burned car in rural Lyon County with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head.
His plea hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. May 1, in Judge Jeffrey Larson’s courtroom. The terms of the deal have not yet been released.
Garcia is one of six men alleged to be involved in the murder. He is facing six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Other suspects include Armando Nunez, who is now in prison after reaching a plea bargain on lesser offenses. Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde reached an undisclosed plea deal in April 2022. Andrew Granado and Jovan Pecina will appear for status conferences in May 11. Alan Alanis is scheduled to appear for a hearing at 2 p.m. July 14 in courtroom 4.
Garcia is currently serving seven years on other charges.
(1) comment
Guy is walking free
