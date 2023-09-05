Nona Rae Jones Thompson, 95, Reading, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Nona Rae Neff was born September 4, 1927 in Lyndon, Kansas, the daughter of John and Bertha (Bryden) Neff. She married Dean E. Jones in Osage City, Kansas on September 14, 1945. He passed away June 20, 1992. She later married Duane Thompson December 1, 1995 in Osage City, Kansas. He died July 9, 2022. Nona is survived by her son; David N. (Terry) Jones, Buckeye, AZ, and daughters; Diane (Darrell) Warta, Wichita, KS, and Mary Ann Newton, Reading, KS, step-son; Perry (Kim) Thompson, Osage City, KS, 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by grandson; Jack Felton, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Osage City, Ks and Eastern Star Chapter #140, Lebo, KS. Nona was a loving wife, mother, artist, and secretary
Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Private burial will occur later. The casket will remain closed. Family members will meet with friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
A memorial has been established with Hand In Hand Hospice, Emporia, with contributions sent through the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
