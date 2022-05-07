Reviewed by Terri Summey
One Italian Summer: A Novel by Rebecca Serle. Atria Books, 2022. 9781982166793. $27
Standing in her mother’s house, Katy looks at the envelope with the airplane tickets in it. This was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime with her mother, a return to the Italian Amalfi Coast where her mother spent one glorious summer before marriage and motherhood. But now, with the death of her mother, Katy is feeling adrift. Whenever Katy needed something or had a decision to make, her mother was always there or just a phone call away. Her mother was her best friend and the love of her life. Without her mother’s strong presence in her life, Katy is questioning everything, including her marriage.
Believing that she needs a break, Katy decides to take the trip anyway and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, leaving behind her life and her husband. Searching to find what is missing, Katy intends to retrace her mother’s footsteps from that summer so long ago. Once she arrives at Positano on the Amalfi Coast, Katy senses her mother’s presence. Katy is enchanted by the breathtaking scenery, the delicious food, and most of all, Hotel Poseidon and its charming staff.
With her mother’s stories and itinerary, Katy sets out to explore Positano hoping to find some of her mother’s spirit. Much to her surprise, Katy finds more than she bargained for when she discovers her mother, Carol, a 30-year-old woman living the summer she experienced earlier in her life. Not knowing what is happening, Katy spends a magical summer getting to know this younger version of her mother, an unencumbered woman who is finding her way in the world. As she spends time with Carol, Katy must match the mother who had all the answers with this woman who is still trying to find herself. Will Katy be successful in reconciling the two Carols in her mind? What will she learn about her mother’s earlier life before marriage and motherhood? Can she rebuild her life, and her marriage, without her mother?
Through this enchanting story, Serle explores the strong ties between a mother and daughter, leaving the reader with the comforting message that those who die never actually leave us. Their spirit lives on through our memories and their shared experiences. Because summer is approaching, this is a relaxing and fun “beach read.”
I enjoyed escaping to the Amalfi Coast and vicariously experiencing the breathtaking scenery and delectable food. An accomplished writer, Serle has written six novels including the New York Times Bestseller, In Five Years. Additionally, Serle wrote a YA book series that was adapted for a television series. For more information on the author and her books, you can go to her website, https://www.rebeccaserle.com. Listen to Serle discuss the inspiration for One Italian Summer, https://youtu.be/82WUm7Tngt0 or an interview on Olivia’s Book Club, https://youtu.be/A9coyCdCpPg.
