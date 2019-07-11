Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Attempt to locate, 2500 Loma Vista Dr., 10:51 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 1st Ave and State St., 1:35 p.m.
Warrant, 500 State St., 1:43 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 2:22 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35 off-ramp, 3:51 p.m.
Animal bite, 500 S. East St., 8:11 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:33 p.m.
Sheriff
Non-injury accident, Road L and Road 330, Allen, 8:25 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 11:01 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 3:05 p.m.
Animal bite, 1300 W. 12th Ave, Emporia, 5:23 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Burglary, 2000 W. 6th AVe., 9:07 a.m.
Theft, 100 E. 7th Ave., 9:40 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
