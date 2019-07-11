Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Attempt to locate, 2500 Loma Vista Dr., 10:51 a.m.

Non-injury accident, W. 1st Ave and State St., 1:35 p.m.

Warrant, 500 State St., 1:43 p.m.

Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 2:22 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35 off-ramp, 3:51 p.m.

Animal bite, 500 S. East St., 8:11 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:33 p.m.

Sheriff

Non-injury accident, Road L and Road 330, Allen, 8:25 a.m.

Lost property, Emporia, 11:01 a.m.

Lost property, Emporia, 3:05 p.m.

Animal bite, 1300 W. 12th Ave, Emporia, 5:23 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, redacted

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Burglary, 2000 W. 6th AVe., 9:07 a.m.

Theft, 100 E. 7th Ave., 9:40 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.