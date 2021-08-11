After giving ALS a good battle, Calvin Clair Garrison of Emporia died on Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home. He was 89.
Calvin was born on July 14, 1932 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Calvin C. and Fern Marx Garrison. He met the love of his life, Sarabel Wolf, while at Kansas State University completing the ROTC program and obtaining his Business degree. They were married on April 17, 1955 in Marion, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Sarabel Garrison of Emporia; son, Craig Garrison of Emporia; daughter, Jan (David) Traylor of Emporia; grandchildren, Todd (Joy) Traylor, Francie (Russ) Reed, Matthew (Kelly) Traylor; great-grandchildren, Cory Traylor, Owen Reed, Josie Reed, Piper Traylor; great-great granddaughter, Hattan Reed; sister, Shirley Garrison Moses of Topeka.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Clair’s time in the Army had them stationed in Germany. Upon completion of his service duties, they returned to Emporia where he joined the family business, Garrison Music Store. He spent 39 years serving area schools with their band instrument needs and repairs before retiring in 1996. He served in the United States Army, was a member of Kiwanis, and served on the Camp Alexander Board spending much time working on improving the campgrounds right along with the camp staff. Clair was also a member of the First United Methodist Church. He loved doing, whether it was making, repairing, or cleaning, just being active was being happy.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at The Patio Garden in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Camp Alexander or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
