An investigation into a fatal hit and run accident in downtown Emporia is still ongoing, the Emporia Police Department said this week.
Captain Lisa Hayes said her department does not anticipate forwarding charges related to the death of 50-year-old Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez until after test results are received.
Those results, she said, "could take weeks or even months" to return.
Laffita-Ramirez was killed Dec. 15 when a vehicle struck him at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. The suspect, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado, turned himself into police after several days.
Police said Laffita-Ramirez was found in a vehicle about two blocks away from the initial accident. It was believed that the driver of the vehicle that struck him loaded Laffita-Ramirez into the car and drove away before taking off on foot near the Emporia Recreation Center at Fourth Avenue and Congress Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.