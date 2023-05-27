A graduate from KSTC/Emporia State took a well known Kansas institution of higher education from being one of the smaller schools to one of the larger.
This person was President Hammond of Fort Hays State University.
He contributed a lot to a small and remote college by being entrepreneurial and a risk taker. It has now grown to being one of the larger “regional” schools within the Kansas Regents system.
Allow me to give an example of just one of their approaches.
President Hammond had a goal to take risks and open doors.
He took great advantage of his overseas contacts by soliciting and securing many overseas students. Somewhat in the spirit of James Harter who was the International Student Advisor at ESU for several decades
Allow me to give another Fort Hays State's specific ideas that perhaps ESU could take advantage of.
Dr. Hammond, at Fort Hays State, allowed their dormitories to be occupied by students from their area Vo-Tech. What a great thing to do!
Compare that to not allowing our local Flint Hills Tech students to live in the Emporia State dormitories. This is particularly sad when one recognizes what was once the case.
At one time the Emporia State dormitories were so full that all the TV lounges, study rooms, the Naval Reserve Building (now the ESU Police building), and even unused Greek houses were used to house ESU students on a temporary basis unit regular space opened. ESU dorms were full to over capacity.
Now with so many of the ESU dormitories/ESU Apartments either torn down or empty it is a far cry from those days of being full.
So here is an idea.
In the spirit of President Hammond at Fort Hays allow students at our Technical College to live in one of Emporia State's dormitories. I am certain that this would not fill a dormitory, but it sure seems to be the logical thing to do when one realizes that the renovated North Towers is now empty and unused; plus the overall ESU occupancy rate is far from full.
I worked on the ESU Housing contract for many years with Mr. Wm. Davidson. Constructing a housing contract for the Flint Hills Tech College students really would not have taken longer than a day to write. Renting the ESU dorms on a month-to-month basis would address what represents a different schedule for Tech College students than that of the ESU students. Then the ESU administration would have to meet on it and approve it. Such an arrangement already exists at Fort Hays.
While this would not be a huge factor in the overall budget, I think that such an arrangement services a need and opens opportunities for both institutions.
