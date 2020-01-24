Lyon County State Bank on Friday announced the Board of Directors had appointed Brad Yount as President.
Yount succeeds Tom Thompson, who will remain chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors.
Thompson, long-time President of Lyon County State Bank for 39 years, said it is time for him to begin the transition into retirement and allow someone else the chance to take over management of the bank.
Yount brings more than 30 years of banking experience to his new position. He started his Emporia banking career in 1979 working for Citizens National Bank while attending Emporia State University.
Yount is not new to the Lyon County State Bank family, as he previously worked for the bank from 1989-1997 in a variety of roles, including management and mortgage lending. From 1997-2018, he worked in banking, mostly in the Denver market.
Yount returned to Lyon County State Bank in 2018 as an executive vice President.
“I am excited to be back home and honored to have this opportunity,” Yount said of being named President. “Tom Thompson has been a friend, mentor and an outstanding banker, and it’s been exciting to work alongside him and the LCSB team again. Tom has freely shared his knowledge and experience which will be invaluable to me as I take on this new role.”
Yount said he has no plans for big changes because the bank has been successful and has a strong management team in place.
“In 2019 LCSB was named ‘Best Bank’ and ‘Best Overall Customer Service’ in The Emporia Gazette’s Readers’ Choice Awards,” Yount said. “It’s hard to improve on that. We will continue to challenge ourselves to set and deliver the highest level of banking and customer service we can in Emporia and the surrounding area.”
Outside of work, Yount has been active in the community. He has served many organizations in Emporia over the years and is currently involved with the Emporia Granada Theatre, CASA, ESU Dean’s Advisory Council, Citizen’s Review Board, Emporia Enterprises and the Emporia Chamber of Commerce as an ambassador.
“Lyon County State Bank has always been regarded as a strong and sound financial institution, and this change will be very seamless because of our experienced staff,” Thompson said.
Congratulations Brad on your well deserved promotion. Also congratulations to Tom for your many years of service to the bank and for your transition into retirement.
