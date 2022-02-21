A day of destruction is coming to Emporia. And your personal papers are welcome.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced people can have personal documents destroyed at no charge on Tuesday, March 8 at the Clint Bowyer Community Building. The shredder will be available from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
The service is something Schmidt has offered around the state for several years as part of National Consumer Protection Week. The goal is to guard against identity theft.
People are asked to limit their documents to three boxes or bags, as this event has attracted long lines in the past.
