While the average age of those getting active in Emporia State University’s Student Rec Center over the weekend may have risen significantly, the atmosphere was no less energetic — and competitive — throughout the facility.
Saturday marked the year’s first competitions for the Granny Basketball League Southern Division, bringing a total of 11 teams from around Kansas and Oklahoma to battle in a tournament-style format. Having to consist of women ages 50 and up, many squads elected to stick with the theme and get creative when picking their names. Competitors included teams such as the Gray Hawkers, the Rockers, the Ozsome Grannies, the Sugar and Spice and Emporia’s very own Hot Flashes, who finished the morning 0-2, but gave local supporters plenty to cheer about.
While the majority of Emporia’s players consisted of those with past basketball experience, there was still plenty for even the veterans to learn as the competition was played under a unique set of rules.
The most obvious change could be seen with the number of players on the court, as each team was allowed six active participants at a time. However, those six were divided to form separate offensive and defensive units that could only stay on one side or designated area of the court, allowing for plenty of strategy, mixing and matching to find the most effective lineups.
“I played throughout high school, a little bit in college, and also coached some, so this is something that’s right down my alley,” Hot Flashes Forward/Guard Kathy Coble said. “Some of us call it playing ‘gentle basketball’ because we’re all old and we don’t want anybody to get hurt. You can’t run, you can’t jump and you can’t touch somebody else, which adds to all the other wrinkles you have to be aware of. With real basketball, I’m used to posting up and getting kind of physical, especially in the lane, but you can’t do anything like that, which adds to the strategy. You have your two-on-twos at both ends with each offensive and defensive squad, then you have your centers near midcourt, which act as your transition players.”
Despite suffering back-to-back losses, Coble was in great spirits at the end of play, pointing to the camaraderie between she and her teammates as well as the improvement the team showed with each passing second on the court.
“In the first game, we were really timid and didn’t really do anything aggressive, so they beat us pretty easily,” Coble said. “With the second game, we were in it. It was fun seeing the confidence of some of our newer teammates grow this morning. This event was never really about winning for these ladies as much as it was about sharing a fun time with friends and growing our circle. It was a really awesome experience.”
In addition to providing both players and spectators with a morning of fun and activity, the event also provided much-needed donations — to the tune of $620 in cash and a bevy of supplies for newborns — for Emporia’s Shiloh House of Hope.
Emporia State Memorial Union Director and de facto Hot Flashes leader Carmen Leeds said she cherished the chance to be able to bring the competition to the university, and hoped for similar opportunities in the near future.
“This was really a perfect storm for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to host this; especially when we’re also supporting a good cause,” Leeds said. “We are really fortunate that the university allows us to practice and play in such a nice facility.”
Pointing toward the growing popularity of the sport, Leeds said there would be more opportunities for local fans to get a taste of the action later in the season.
“There are some new teams in the league just starting out in Wichita, as well as some teams from Lawrence and even Oklahoma, so we are kind of positioned perfectly to invite those groups,” Leeds said. “It’s really been exciting to see some of those new teams come together and learn from the more experienced players.
“This was a jamboree, so it was really meant to provide more of a fun showcase than fierce competition. And, we definitely had some fun today. Moving forward, we’ll be at the Emporia Rec Center later this season, so I would encourage fans and those looking to begin playing to keep an eye out for that, as well.”
For more information on granny basketball or Saturday’s tournament results, visit grannybasketball.com.
