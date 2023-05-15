No arrests have been made as an investigation continues into claims of inappropriate touching by an adult during an Emporia Middle School dance Friday night.
According to Captain Lisa Hayes, several interviews have been conducted and many more are needed. Security videos inside the school have also been reviewed.
“The Emporia Police Department is committed to the safety of our schools and this investigation has been ongoing since 7:30 p.m. last night involving more than 10 police officers and detectives,” Hayes said. “If you are a student or a parent of a student who has FIRSTHAND information about this investigation, we urge you to contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225 and leave your name and phone number so that a detective can contact you for more information. Firsthand means you directly witnessed the incident.”
USD 253 Emporia School District is fully cooperating with the investigation. The alleged suspect has also been fully cooperative.
“The Emporia Police Department would like to remind citizens of Emporia of our mission to keep all residents and visitors to Emporia safe, swiftly investigate crime and bring to justice any persons found responsible for crime in our city. A proper, thorough investigation takes time and we seek only truthful, factual information. We will only release truthful and factual information,” Hayes said. “Information regarding our investigation found on social media platforms posted by anyone other than the Emporia Police Department should be considered rumor and speculation.”
USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren confirmed that the situation is currently under investigation.
“Student safety is our top priority and we take all concerns seriously,” Landgren said.
