The weekly Lyon County Commission meeting has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m., following a decision to close the courthouse Thursday due to inclement weather.
Commissioners are set to discuss resending the motion to approve an appropriation to the Emporia Main Street EDA Grant and a motion to purchase a 2022 Ford F150 4x4 crew cab truck.
Also on the agenda, commissioners will consider the purchase of oil pump service equipment and lifts for the new Road shop, vote on encumbering funds to KDOT, receive an update from the food and farm council, consider canceling numerous purchase orders and more.
