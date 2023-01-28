Malevo, an all-male Argentine folk dance group, is coming to the Emporia Arts Council.
The performance will be held at the Emporia Granada Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale for $25 per adult and $12.50 per youth. Purchase tickets online at emporiaksarts.org/performingarts or at the Emporia Arts Center, located at 815 Commercial Street. Free tickets to ESU & FHTC Students with Student ID.
After receiving the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent and making a triumphant return to America’s Got Talent: All Star’s and sharing the stage with star Ricky Martin and Cirque du Soleil, MALEVO is ready to take the stage in Emporia, KS. Considered the cultural ambassadors of Argentina, this thrilling all-male group specializes in Malambo, a traditional Argentine folk dance of great virility and dexterity.
Thank you to our 2022 – 23 Major Presenting Sponsor: Mitchell-Markowitz Construction & Event Underwriter: Gerald Schumann Electric, Inc.
