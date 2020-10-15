The Spartans smashed their way into the week, dropping seven goals in an offensive onslaught over Cair Paravel on Monday, but couldn’t follow up the effort the next night, falling to Berean Academy 2-1 on their home turf.
The week was highlighted by senior Hector Hernandez’ five-goal performance against the Lions in the week’s opening match, and junior Kaden Nguyen made his mark with three goals across the two games, but Tuesday night’s defeat most certainly cut into the momentum the Spartans had built in the recent wins over Seaman on Oct. 8 before topping Cair Paravel. With the loss, the Spartans are 6-6-1 on the season.
As he has been for much of this fall season, Hernandez was the leading man for the Spartans in Monday’s win. The senior tore through the Cair Paravel defense for a pair of first half goals and helped comfortably settle what was once a close game with another three goals in the second half. Hernandez’s five-goal showing fueled EHS and brought the midfielders' scoring tally on the season to 19.
Nguyen contributed two second-half goals of his own in victory, scoring the first from a set-piece. The win made it two in a row for the Spartans and marked the first time EHS has won consecutive games since Sept. 17.
Only a day later, in their final home match of the regular season, the momentum dissipated and the Spartans stumbled. EHS’ season-long habit of conceding early goals reared its ugly head once again as Berean Academy grabbed a 1-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the match. Nguyen continued his hot run of form, nabbing a goal that brought the EHS back into the contest, but another goal allowed only a matter of minutes sunk the Spartans in the 2-1 loss.
With its regular season home slate finished, the Spartans will return to the field at 4:30 on Oct. 20 when they travel to face St. Mary’s Academy.
