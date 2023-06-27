Emporia's Goodwill has closed its E. 12th Avenue location as employees prepare for a grand opening event on Industrial Road.
The new location, at 2200 Industrial Rd., is set to open July 6.
Both the retail store and donations are closed at this time until the new store opens.
Goodwill Industries of Kansas announced on social media this month that the grand opening begins at 10 a.m. July 6.
The Gazette first reported in April that Goodwill, currently located at 904 E. 12th Ave., the store is moving to the former Staples building. President and CEO Laura Ritterbush said the move will expand their retail floorspace by more than 3,000-square feet.
“Our Emporia store has been greatly support by the community and we really appreciate all of our shoppers and donors,” she said. “When we looked at the landscape of the community and where a lot of the main shopping district is with the new development north on Industrial Road, there’s already quite a lot of shopping there.”
The event promises double discounts for preferred customer card holders all day, chance to win prizes and discounts and more.
Store hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. July 6 - 8 during the grand opening weekend.
