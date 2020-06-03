CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness has started its phased reopening plan that allows consumers and caregivers back into community-based clinics.
Development Manager Lucas Moody said the reopening plan continues CrossWinds' commitment to providing services to the community in a way that keeps both its consumers and staff safe.
"Our hope and our plan is to install and follow an agency re-phasing plan," Moody said. "We are planning to bringing back a person a day and letting them have some in-office hours, and some clinicians have some face-to-face — as long as they are healthy and as long as it's something they we are wanting to move toward doing."
When stay-at-home orders first went into place, CrossWinds implemented a plan that included telephone and tele-video visits for its consumers. Moody said those telehealth visits have received "mixed reviews" from CrossWinds consumers, but the benefit of being able to offer services throughout the shutdown was also seen — especially for those who live further away from clinic locations.
"This has really given some consumers accessibility to services they never thought they would have before," Moody said.
As CrossWinds phases in to more face-to-face services, telehealth visits for outpatient therapy and psychiatry services will remain available for those consumers who do not feel safe coming into the office setting. Moody said those who do come in for appointments will be asked screening questions prior to their entry into clinics and will be asked to wear facial coverings. Staff who are experiencing any symptoms will not work outside of the home.
CrossWinds is also able to take on new consumers and is still able to offer free intakes thanks to another grant from the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund. The organization first received a grant for intake assistance last month.
"Anybody in our seven-county service area can come into CrossWinds and receive a free intake for assessment of services, regardless of insurance coverage or income," Moody said. "This will cover all of their out-of-pocket expenses."
Other services
CrossWinds was also able to start phasing in its case management, attendant care, peer support and other community-based services on a limited basis this week. Moody said the services will be at the discretion of both the staff member and the consumer and there are limitations set. Therapeutic preschool and both child and adult psychosocial groups started back up Monday with limited group sizes.
"Transportation is going to be limited to a few of those areas, so not everyone is going to have transportation available," he said. "We want to make sure that we are able to provide for the highest-need areas first, but case managers are back to doing one-on-one visitation and having some face-to-face interactions."
Moody thanked the community for its patience during the reopening process.
"The biggest thing is, even though things looked a little different, we never left," he said. "We were fully staffed to fulfill the needs for the community ... and through COVID and after COVID we plan on responding to the community with what they need to help."
To make an appointment, or for emergency and crisis services, call 343-2211 or 800-279-3645.
