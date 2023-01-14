Issues at the City of Emporia's Water Treatment Plant have left some residents complaining about the taste of the water Saturday morning.
According to a written release from city communications manager Christine Johnson, the plant is "experiencing issues with the ozone system."
The plant remains "in full compliance" with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, she said, and the city is using chlorine as the primary disinfectant until the issue is resolved. That's why the water tastes "off."
"During this time, with the plant in pull compliance with KDHE standards, residents may still experience a difference in taste and odor of the water," Johnson said.
She said city officials will keep residents updated on the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.