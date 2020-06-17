The MIAA announced the revised 14 match schedule for soccer this fall that will include 11 conference matches and a Flex Week at the end of the season that will act as the first round of the MIAA Tournament. The schedule reduction was implemented by the NCAA as a part of cost saving measures due to COVID-19.
The MIAA Scheduling Subcommittee, comprised of an athletic administrator at each member institution, created the schedule and it was approved the Institutional Representative Council on Tuesday, June 9 and by the CEO Council on Monday, June 15. Dates may be adjusted through a conference office approval process.
Emporia State will open the season on September 13 at Fort Hays State in a non-conference match. The Hornets have won three straight over the Tigers.
The home opener is scheduled for September 20 against Washburn. Emporia State has won six of the last seven soccer Turnpike Tussles including three in a row on the ESU Pitch.
Conference counters will begin on September 25 when the Hornets travel to Neb.-Kearney. Emporia State has won five in a row over the Lopers.
The rematch with Fort Hays State will take place on September 27 on the ESU Pitch and will count as an MIAA contest.
Emporia State will head to Missouri Western on October 2 and Northwest Missouri on October 4. The Hornets last win against the Griffons in St. Joseph, Mo. was in 2016 while Emporia State has won three straight in Maryville, Mo. over the Bearcats.
Rogers State will make their first trip to Emporia State on October 9 after tying the Hornets in their first meeting last year in Claremore,Okla.
A rematch of last year's MIAA Tournament semifinal that went to a shootout is on tap for October 11 when Northeastern State comes to Emporia. The Hornets won their last meeting on the ESU Pitch in the 2018 MIAA Tournament quarterfinals.
Emporia State will travel to Central Oklahoma on October 16 to take on the Bronchos. The Hornets last win in Edmond, Okla. was during the 2016 season. The Hornets will stop in Wichita on October 18 for a match with Newman. The two teams tied in their first conference match last year.
The final scheduled home weekend of the season will take place on October 23-25 when Missouri Southern and Central Missouri come to Emporia. The Hornets take on the Lions on Friday and the Jennies on Sunday. Emporia State has won four straight against MSSU and defeated UCM in their last match on the ESU Pitch.
The final scheduled regular season match will be a Turnpike Tussle in Topeka. The conference counter against Washburn is set for November 1.
On November 8 the conference will hold a Flex Week that will act as the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Tournament for the top eight seeds. The remaining four teams will match up based on their geographic proximity with the higher seeded teams serving as hosts.
The MIAA Semifinals and Championship matches will be played on November 13 and 15 at the highest remaining seed.
Game times and season ticket information will be announced at a later date as Hornet Athletics is currently working in conjunction with the Emporia State Fall Planning Group on how to best accommodate social distancing in all venues for the upcoming sports seasons.
Conference schedules for men's and women's basketball will be released on Thursday, June 18 at 2 p.m. with baseball, softball, and tennis schedules on Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m.
