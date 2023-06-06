It is hard to believe that Jerry Moran has gone to the dark side but it has happened. As soon as he was reelected he began voting in lockstep with the hard left, empowering the spending that is killing our economy. He did it again voting with 16 other Rino’s to give Biden an open checkbook for the rest of his term, regardless if it was good for Kansans or not, and it wasn’t. Remember, he has supported all of this 15% inflation we see everyday. Remember that when it is time to primary him out of office. He is not your friend and is no longer a Republican.
Dale Valenti
Reading
