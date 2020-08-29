Emporia State University’s Abigail Morse Hall first opened to students in Feb. 1924.
Nearly 100 years later, the hall has seen a complete new renovation that still holds onto historical items from the past. Mixing the old in with the new, the residence hall is near completion and anticipates residents to move in on Labor Day weekend.
The design committee and construction team put a focus onto completing the student rooms first, finishing touches will be added throughout the next month before official completion.
The first floor will feature a large double community kitchen with two ovens, two sinks and a dining area. However, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus the dining room will not have as much seating as it normally would.
The original closet doors are being used as decoration around the hall too.
“We knew we wanted to reuse these doors as part of the story, the mailboxes, the fireplace,” said Cass Coughlin, ESU Director of Residential Life. “There were things we knew we wanted to reuse and there were some that we found like the light fixtures, the elevator gears.”
The fireplace was a functional spot for heat and cooking, but now it is just a decorative piece to bring back the authenticity of the residence halls from the 1920s.
Coughlin said that the basement floor will serve as an additional community space with ping pong, shuffleboard, a home theatre and gaming space. There is one large laundry room in the basement too, as well as a storm shelter and a mechanical room.
Each resident floor will have a cluster of inclusive bathrooms. Each bathroom will have it’s own shower, sink and toilet, Coughlin added.
New additions are on both the north and south side of each residency floor.
“[The south lounge] will have a TV on the wall and have more of an active feel to it, in terms of furniture. It gets that south sunlight and gets an energetic feel to it,” he said. “The north end, we’ll make more of a study lounge. You’ll get the northern light, so it’s a little more calmer, more peaceful.”
The dorm rooms will have the same furniture design as the dorms in Schallenkamp Hall. The dorm rooms are priced differently depending on single or double occupancy. The double rooms have plenty of space, it does not even feel like you have a roommate, said Gwen Larson, ESU Director of Media Relations.
“This room is bigger than the last studio apartment I had in Chicago,” Coughlin laughed.
Hearing impaired also has a unique feature to accommodate. There is an audio-visual door alert button that enacts the alarm and a strobe light in the event of a fire or other emergency.
The design capacity is 104 students and so far there are 50-60 students preparing to live in the newly renovated hall. The students got to pick their rooms based on the floor plans, Coughlin attributed.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no big celebration for the renovation yet. Coughlin hopes that in May when residents move out and conditions are favorable, alumni will be able to come visit and see the dorms.
