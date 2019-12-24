Carolyn A. “Annie” Hall of Emporia died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. She was 93.
Annie was born on February 1, 1926 in Wichita, Kansas the daughter of William V. and Opal Marie Thomas Benny. She married Rex E. Hall on August 4, 1946 in Pittsburg, Kansas. He died on October 12, 2004 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sons, Richard W. Hall of Wisconsin, and Rex E. (Judy) Hall II of Olpe; daughters, Nancy A. Gray of Topeka, and Carol Ruth (Bruce) Bonebrake of Grandville; daughter-in-law, Sandy Hall; grandchildren, Ian (Sara) Hall, Megan (Edgar) Hall, Ethan Hall, Rachel Hall, Isaac Hall, Laura (Josh) Mayer, and Matthew Bonebrake; great-grandson, Benjamin Mayer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Rex.
Annie graduated from Pittsburg State University with a bachelor’s degree. She was a homemaker.
Cremation has taken place with a private memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Rex & Ann Hall Family Scholarship fund can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at
