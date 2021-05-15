Reviewed by Craig Carlson
“The Almost Zero Waste Guide: 100 + tips For Reducing Your Waste without Changing Your Life,” by Melanie Mannarino. Tiller Press. 2020. $15.99.
Did Earth Day get you excited about caring about the environment? Are you ready to make changes but now that several weeks have passed you are not sure what to do? Well, there is a book for that. Try “The Almost Zero Waste Guide: 100 + tips For Reducing Your Waste without Changing Your Life” by Melanie Mannarino.
Ms. Mannarino’s book has very practical, small steps one can do to reduce their impact on the planet. Many you may already be doing. Shopping second hand, repairing instead of replacing, and buying handmade bar soap from the farmer’s market are excellent examples.
I know that life happens and being zero waste is a tall order. My trash will never fit in a Mason jar. But I could use that Mason jar for a salad or overnight oats, so I don’t use the fast food drive thru and get a Styrofoam cup and straw. Speaking of lunches, try silicone bags instead of plastic one time use bags. Silicone has gotten better over the years.
Plastic straws are a big offender when it comes to waste. She offers five alternatives to plastic. Just be sure to clean them often. The metal ones are harder to clean, but exceptionally durable. It is best to get a silicone tip for more comfortable sipping.
I am not entirely sure I am ready to do some of the tips listed in the book. One kitchen tip sounded worse than it was. The tip was: Get Crafty with Food Peels. I envisioned a bouquet of flowers made from banana, apple and orange peels and I was grossed out. What the author actually meant was that beets, cabbage and spinach could be used as dyes for fabric. She also suggests reusing your pasta water to add body to homemade soups. This seems weird to me and I think I will pass.
The resources listed in the back are another benefit to the book. I especially liked the website Earth911.com for recycling locations and green business suggestions. I will never think about the environmental cost of toilet paper the same way again.
There are 118 tips in total. If we all tried just a few of these it would be a wonderful step toward making our planet a greener and healthier place. As we adjust our mindset and rethink how we approach our everyday life, every positive action helps.
