After nearly two years of battling what former President Trump called “an invisible enemy,” are health professionals surrendering to it?
“I really don’t think so,” Jennifer Millbern with Lyon County Public Health said this week about COVID-19. “There was always going to be a point in time when we would have to learn to live with this virus.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment took a step this week toward taking that perspective. It announced COVID-19 contact tracing will end Tuesday, February 1, with public schools pausing it for 30 days.
“The pandemic is far from over, but this step is a move toward managing COVID-19 as an endemic disease,” acting KDHE secretary Janet Stanek said in a statement.
The rapid worldwide spread of the omicron variant since Thanksgiving Day seemed to spur a change in overall thinking.
It led Lyon County Commissioners to declare a local emergency Friday, Jan. 7, because Newman Regional Health had no spare ventilators. The hospital owns seven.
“We received two from the state,” NRH Public Information Officer McKenzie Cinelli told The Gazette this week. The emergency declaration was required to obtain them.
“We have had to use one of the two additional ventilators,” she added.
As of Thursday afternoon, NRH had 14 patients hospitalized with coronavirus. Two of the required intensive care beds.
Millbern, the Lyon County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, said her office already was doing much of what the KDHE announced Tuesday. For Lyon County, it was a matter of reaching capacity.
“We had stopped, for the most part, contact tracing previously,” Millbern said. “Contact tracing and monitoring is very time-consuming.”
Millbern’s staff turned its focus to contacting COVID-positive patients. But she said that number in the Emporia area hit a record high last week, at about 785.
State data showed on Friday, Jan. 7, Lyon County ranked among the worst in Kansas in terms of active COVID-19 cases. The rate was 188 per 100,000 residents. Only three other counties had a higher rate, with Morris County highest.
How does Millbern explain that? She admitted that’s a tricky question.
“We have a lot of community spread going on,” Millbern said. “I think we will see other communities impacted by omicron. It just happens in waves.”
Apparently so. Wednesday’s state report was much better, with the Lyon County case rate cut in half to 93 per 100,000. Updated “county COVID-19 rankings” by the KDHE placed Lyon third-best in its response.
The omicron surge apparently struck college campuses before spring semester began. An outbreak inside the Emporia State University women’s basketball team led to the postponement of two games two weeks ago.
ESU reported 25 positive COVID-19 tests in the period of January 6-14, before Wednesday’s start of spring classes. The total for the entire fall semester was 52. Yet for now, the overall strategy is unchanged.
“We continue to require masks in all of our campus buildings,” ESU spokesperson Gwen Larson said this week. “The only exceptions are... working in your individual office, if there’s no one else in your office.”
Face-to-face learning largely has returned to ESU, except for some graduate-level courses which are offered remotely.
Larson noted all students returning to residence halls were tested for the virus. Out of 110 students tested, 14 were positive.
Not counting those students, the positivity rate at ESU so far this month still is almost 42%.
Flint Hills Technical College, which has no residence halls, already has 27 confirmed coronavirus cases in January. The number posted Tuesday was nearly half the total for all of 2021. Yet officials remain confident that mask requirements work.
“Even with the surge, it really is helping us to slow the spread here on campus,” said Lisa Kirmer, Vice President of Student Services.
As of Wednesday evening, Flint Hills was not testing students for COVID-19. The college faced the same challenge as the general public in finding them.
Flint Hills students who test positive can go to limited remote learning on a case-by-case basis, with Kirmer’s approval.
“The key for us that we are face-to-face,” Kirmer said. “It’s hard for students in a lot for our programs to learn hands-on skills in a remote environment.”
Larson said ESU is following the local and state quarantine guidance, which she calls “five plus five”: five days in isolation unless you’re severely ill, then five days wearing what the KDHE describes as a “well-fitted mask.”
But in residence halls, fraternities and sororities, a full 10-day quarantine remains. Larson said that’s unchanged from the fall semester. The ESU day care center has the same policy.
Millbern agreed with that approach, saying isolation and quarantine still are “absolutely 100%.... needed.” People still need to stay home if they’re sick.
While Lyon County’s coronavirus numbers are high, it has one of the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in Kansas. The KDHE counted 59% of eligible people as fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Chase County stood at 46%.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Biden administration policy of mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. That sparked protests and walkouts at some hospitals, but not in Emporia.
“The number of employees who left or will leave because of the vaccine mandate is very small, less than 10,” Cinelli said.
President Biden launched a new website this week for ordering home virus tests: CovidTests.gov. Millbern was pleased to see that, but she added a caution about them.
“If you are really early in your infection period, or if it is still pretty early since you have been exposed, those antigen tests may test negative,” Millbern said.
She recommends using the tests at least five days after COVID-19 exposure, or one to two days after developing symptoms.
NRH has COVID-19 tests, but only for patients who are symptomatic and have been exposed to a virus-positive patient.
“COVID-19 testing at Newman Regional Health is not approved for return-to-work or return-to-school purposes,” Cinelli said.
The KDHE announced Thursday that it would expand the number of mass testing sites across Kansas. The closest ones to Emporia are in Johnson County.
Millbern also endorsed another White House effort, involving a mask upgrade. She recommended switching from simple cloth to an N-95 or surgical mask.
“The better that it fits on your face, the more protection,“ she added.
One other change Lyon County Public Health made this week was in how local coronavirus data is presented to the public. The focus now is on positive cases and deaths, as opposed to an active case count which tends to be higher.
So while the health perspective on the virus may change, Millbern warns against COVID-19 fatigue. Lyon County Public Health is still ready to offer advice about how to stay safe from the virus.
“We really had no chance of making it completely go away,” Millbern said. “We are definitely still in a pandemic emergency.”
