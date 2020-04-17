The Professional Disc Golf Association announced the cancelation of the 2020 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships, which were set to be hosted by Emporia’s Dynamic Discs in July.
“The event, scheduled for the first full week of July, would have marked our third year of hosting Junior Worlds,” Doug Bjeerkaas, events coordinator for Dynamic Discs, said. “The PDGA granted us the event for 2018, 2019 and 2020. The PDGA has said that we would get to host it a third time in either 2021 or 2022. We will keep you informed on the date when it is set.”
Dynamic Discs previously announced the cancelation of the 2020 Glass Blown Open in March after the PDGA suspended all major events and elite series through May 1. Bjeerkaas said he knew this was another disappointing blow for the Emporia community.
“We know how important disc golf is to our community, specifically the events we host that bring disc golfers to town from all over the world,” he said. “We understand that it is not just Dynamic Discs that loses when an event like this is canceled; all of Emporia feels it. We are committed to hosting great events again as soon as the health climate allows. We look forward to working with you to make these future events happen.”
