Members of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education met for an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the district’s response plan to COVID-19.
Like much of the group’s previous meetings on the matter, this one was also hampered by a lack of concrete information from state and federal authorities on financial and educational matters. Nevertheless, USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case said the district was being proactive, collaborating with agencies such as the KASB, KSDE, KDHE and NEA to combine resources and reduce panic.
“As we go through this, we’re relying on the best information available to us from all the agencies that are helping with this” Case said. “So, I would say it’s been a very collaborative effort from the [KSDE], from the governor’s office, the Flint Hills Community Health Center and the [Lyon County] Emergency Management.”
While still tentative, Case said he hoped to have some specifics to share with members of the public by Friday, perhaps in an online Q&A format. He also hoped teachers and staff would be able to meet in some official capacity next week.
“We’ve told teachers they need to be ready by Monday to possibly come in and receive more information, but not to teach,” Case said. “Next week is all about planning. So, once we get all the information we need … we have a core group we’ll push on out, and from there it will go to other staff. We’re working on it, we just don’t know how quickly it’ll all come together.”
Before more information is given from the state, however, Case said he would be hesitant to throw out ideas for the possibility of setting staff office hours, providing child care, addressing the needs of special education students, organizing one-on-one tutoring sessions or creating educational packets and online programs. One thing Case could say with certainty was that classified staff would be paid according to the terms of their contracts.
“[Tuesday’s executive order] closes school buildings for the remainder of the school year, knowing that there may be exceptions for some small groups of students ...” Case said. “That is a piece of this, but the order also lays out how hourly staff will be compensated for the remainder of the year … About 90 percent of our employees have work agreements, so they’re classified staff. The order was very clear that we need to pay those work agreements out … We’re working on getting answers for anything else we’re not sure of right now.”
Case said he wanted to continue hearing from district patrons in the coming days and weeks — no matter the concern — but also encouraged patience seeing as the quickly-developing nature of the situation has so far provided much more questions on a daily basis than answers. In the meantime, Case said he had faith in the district’s staff to come together to make the best out of the situation for everyone, whether that be the employees themselves or the children with whom they work.
“My call to action would be this: We need to look at this as an opportunity to serve, and serve in whatever capacity we’re asked to serve in,” Case said.
Emporia Public Schools can be reached online at usd253.org or by phone at 620-341-2200.
