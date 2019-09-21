SCOTT CITY, Kan. — Emporia High and its opponent battled to all but a standstill for a majority of Friday night’s non-league meeting in Western Kansas.
But a few missed opportunities on offense and two big plays by the Titans were all it took for the pendulum to swing in Legend’s favor in the fourth quarter.
After not being able to convert a fourth down at the 10-yard line on its previous drive, EHS watched Legend gain 86 yards and six points in just two plays with less than three minutes remaining to secure a 13-6 victory over the Spartans.
“The kids played incredibly hard,” EHS coach Corby Milleson said. “Legend High School is a Top-3 team in the big class of Colorado and we went toe-to-toe with them the entire night, so this is a very, very good ballclub that we have at Emporia High right now.”
The Spartans took a 6-0 on their third possession in the first quarter, getting a pair of big runs by Beau Baumgardner, including a 13-yarder into the end zone.
Legend replied quickly, however, taking just three plays before tying the game with a 19-yard run by senior running back Blake Rarog, though the point-after kick was offline.
And that was the last time the scoreboard changed for almost 40 minutes.
Both teams had scoring opportunities in the other’s red zone. Legend was twice within 20 yards of the Spartan goal line, including a stand at the 2-yard line when the first half came to an end. E-High was deep in Titan territory four times after the first touchdown, but couldn’t find the play to punch it in.
“We don’t have some of the speed that other schools have (but) we’ve got some really tough kids,” Milleson said. “The style of football that we want to play isn’t going to put up big numbers and wow the crowd. What our kids are going to do is control the football, control the game, win it with defense and keep the score closer, probably, than people would like.”
Neither team could firmly take control all night, leaving things open for somebody to take hold.
The Spartans’ best second-half chance came with three minutes to go, as EHS drove well into the red zone and converted on a fourth down to set up at the 10.
Heading into the wind, the Spartans stuck with their attempt to drive to the goal line, but turned the ball over on downs.
As Legend faced a 3rd-and-6 from deep in its own territory, quarterback Kalen Shoemaker found receiver Gavin Liljehorn for a 33-yard pass to push the Titans back to midfield. Rarog followed with a 53-yard run to the end zone, giving his team its first lead of the night.
EHS went four-and-out with its next try, but again the defense held Legend at bay counting down into the final minute.
The Spartans got one final try with 25 seconds left to go, but their first play was a deep pass into the Titans’ coverage, which was intercepted to end the game.
“That’s our Achilles’ Heel right now,” Milleson said of the passing game. “We’ve got to be able to run the football and run the clock down but we’ve got to get better at throwing the ball and that’s something we’re going to have to keep working through.”
The Spartans had 205 yards of total offense, but 185 came on the ground including a 127-yard outing by Baumgardner.
On the defensive side, Connor Hoyt twice intercepted Shoemaker in the second half, but E-High was unable to capitalize from either turnover.
“Connor played great defensively,” Milleson said. “He did what he was supposed to do for the most part and got a couple big takeaways.”
Penalties also mounted in the second half, including a handful of personal fouls from both sides. Things settled in the final period as the teams returned to the focus of the game down to the end, in spite of Legend’s late score.
“They’re fighters, they get after it,” Milleson said. “I think the frustration level came with the penalties that were called on us in that second half but they weren’t frustrated by giving up a touchdown. They just wanted to line up and go play again.”
The Spartans (2-1) will do just that next week when their road will take them far closer to home with a visit to Seaman High School in Topeka.
