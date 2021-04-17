Special to The Gazette
Three livestream performances of Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame” concludes Emporia State University Theatre’s spring schedule this weekend.
A tragic comedy, Beckett’s absurdist masterpiece probes themes of friendship, abandonment, family ties and an uncertain future.
“This play is one of the unquestioned masterpieces of absurdist theatre, which presents the first of two challenges: which is training young actors to embrace language that is at times fractured and incomplete. The second challenge, which actually works quite well for this show, is staging it for a three-camera livestream event,” said director Jim Harris.
The performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18. They will be livestreamed from the Frederickson Blackbox Theatre via emporia.booktix.com. All times are Central Daylight. For ticketing information visit emporia.booktix.com and emporia.edu/theatre.
The cast includes Michael Cooprider, junior from Hutchison (Nagg); Isabella Tate, senior from Leavenworth (Nell); Julius Hodges, sophomore from Yates Center (Hamm); and Greyson Waltmire, junior from Topeka (Clov).
The faculty production team includes Jim Harris (director); Chris Lohkamp (technical director); Nancy J. Pontius (scenic designer); Susan J Mai (costume designer); and Amanda Dura (costume shop manager).
Students on the production team include Cameron White, senior from Emporia (assistant director); Benjamin Johnson, senior from Wichita (production stage manager); Daniel Vazquez, sophomore from Lenexa (assistant stage manager & PR specialist); Mason Nicks, junior from Leavenworth (lighting designer); Jared Steele, senior from Garden City (sound design); Cameron Webb, senior from Shawnee (assistant scenic design); Laney Smith, junior from Belle Plains (PR specialist); RobyLane Kelley, junior from Topeka (PR specialist); Ashley Cervantes, freshman from Emporia (soundboard operator); Emily Rayson, senior from Ottawa (lightboard operator); Yerim Noh, senior from Pohang, South Korea (wardrobe crew); Kathleen Martin, sophomore from Kiowa (wardrobe crew); Courtnee Wisdom, junior from Conway Springs (wardrobe crew); Corrine Payton, senior from Wichita (scenery construction); Evie Johnson, freshman from Canton (scenery construction); and Claire Segura, sophomore from Shawnee, (run crew).
