The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Gazette received an interesting phone call, Friday morning. Someone had placed surgical masks on the statues outside of Ashley II Estates on Prairie Street.
We reached out to Cory Haag, owner of Haag Development who owns and operates the complex, for comment.
Haag was just as puzzled as we were.
“I am not sure who put that on,” he said in an email. “We did not.”
