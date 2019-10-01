Mona Grimsley-Hett, 71, of Topeka, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019.
She was born February 18, 1948, in Garden City, Kansas, the daughter of Ben and Ramona (Neil) Grimsley. She graduated from Garden City High School in 1966 and the University of Kansas in 1971. Mona married Robert Hubert in 1966. Mona then married Max Hett in 1995. Survivors include a daughter, Monica Hubert, and 3 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be 10:00 am., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka. In lieu of flowers a gift can be made to the School of Journalism at Kansas University at http://bit.ly/2oxtgUI.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.