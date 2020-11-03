After qualifying with individual finishes in regional competition a weekend ago in Wichita, a pair of EHS cross country athletes traveled to Augusta on Oct. 31 to compete in the 5A state meet.
Spartans runners Treyson True and Micah Sheffy-Harris registered finishes of sixth and 55th-place in their respective competitions on Saturday to close out the fall cross country season. St. Thomas Aquinas (boys) and Maize South (girls) earned the two team titles up for grabs in the competition, for which neither Emporia team qualified.
True, a senior, earned his sixth-place finish in the boys event with a time of 16:17.25, just 33.35 seconds behind event champion Erik Enriquez, who earned first-place for Kapaun Mt. Carmel. True has served as the anchor for EHS’ boys team this fall, and qualified for the event with fourth-place finish in the regional qualifier. His sixth-place finish over the weekend follows a runner-up finish in 2019.
Sheffy-Harris, the freshman, has dazzled in her freshman season, emerging as a force for the girls team and finishing the season as its lone state qualifier with a 12th-place finish in Wichita on Oct. 24. Sheffy-Harris hung in the middle of the pack Saturday, finishing nearly 2:30 off the pace for 55th-place with a time of 21:21.75. The freshman appears poised to become a leader and perennial state qualifier for the Spartans with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
