Concerns over dust management on county roads were brought to the Chase County Commission Monday morning, with tensions surrounding truck routes cropping up once again.
Howard Chapman, who lives on C Road, spoke on behalf of himself and several neighbors as he inquired about what work the county was doing to prevent dust on the roadway.
Chapman has been part of a longstanding dispute over weight restrictions on vehicles driving on a roughly six-mile stretch of Middle Creek Road. The main concern was vehicles associated with U.S. Stone hauling loads from his quarry.
In Aug. 2020, commissioners had approved a resolution that directed traffic to an alternate route beginning at GP Road and ending at Highway 150. The move was intended to maximize and preserve county resources and came after it was determined the chip and seal road had deteriorated due to heavy traffic, weather and time — though the work had been completed just four years earlier.
However, the resolution was reversed just a few months later on Oct. 12, 2020, by a 2-1 vote after some community members and business owners expressed displeasure at the route change.
Then, on June 30, 2021, the commission decided once more to begin enforcing the alternate road beginning Aug. 1, 2021. On Aug. 16, the commission agreed to delay enforcement until a later meeting while those against the alternate routes searched for potential solutions. On Aug. 31, 2021, U.S. Stone representative Ben Retter reported that he had spoken to some contractors about potentially reinforcing the bridges on Middle Creek Road, but that the cost was prohibitive and thus not an option. He told commissioners at the time there may not be a solution.
Retter told commissioners in Oct. 2021 that U.S. Stone would be leaving the Chase County quarry because his company was unable to compromise with Chapman & Turner on using the truck route instead of Middle Creek Road to ship the quarried limestone. He asked to have until the end of the year to remove the existing quarried stone to avoid legal expenses.
At that time, U.S. Stone trucks had been using the designated truck route to haul quarried stone and then returning empty on Middle Creek Road.
The Chase County Leader-News reported on Sept. 25, 2021 that Chapman and Retter had it worked into their contract that Retter could not haul material on the truck route because it passed by Chapman’s house.
Chapman disputed this point during Monday’s meeting.
“I never made that comment,” he said, after Commissioner Matt Miller explained that disagreements between Retter and “the landowner” were a part of the problem. “If you want facts, you need to come to the source. At the Sept. 30 meeting, Commissioner Miller stated ‘U.S. Stone and landowner Howard Chapman were unable to come to an agreement in using the truck route because Chapman did not want trucks driving by his house.’ That is false information.”
Chapman said the contract does state that the trucks could use GP Road and US Highway 50.
Miller said the situation has been ongoing since before he took a seat with the commissioner. The commission’s goal, he said, is to protect and preserve the county’s resources. That includes maintaining roads and bridges.
Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk told commissioners last year that he had spent approximately $90,000 on repairs to repair the paved portion of Middle Creek Road in 2020 alone. The road was still being heavily used by heavy truck traffic at that time, and repairs could cost upwards of $20,000.
Kirk said he had discussed that amount with Retter who said U.S. Stone trucks would account for a quarter of the traffic on Middle Creek Road and offered to pay $5,000 to repair the roads.
On Monday, Miller said it was the commissioner’s understanding that was a far as the discussions had gone. Chapman asked why nothing was being done about the dust on his road, to which Miller replied it was the first complaint they had received apart from the truck route dispute.
Chapman reiterated that it wasn’t that he didn’t want trucks going by his house, but he did not want trucks going by any of his neighbors’ houses.
He then asked commissioners to reach out to the truck drivers hauling in the area to ask them to respect the landowners.
Another landowner, Byron Lang, said he believed any solutions should be made available to taxpayers. He asked commissioners to give a commitment to take action rather than to say they would “look into” the issues.
Chairman Tony Hazelton said they would reach out to Retter.
In other business, public health director Candra Good told commissioners that she was leaving Morris County Hospital next month. She is moving out of state.
Commissioners asked what that looks like as MCH looks for a replacement. Good said she envisioned that a replacement would be able to come in and step into her shoes. The ideal candidate would have a passion for public health.
She said MCH would also like to maintain its contract with the county to provide health care services. Commissioners indicated they were happy with the arrangement.
Commissioners also went into an executive session for non-elected personnel. No action was taken.
