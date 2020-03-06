Arthur Lee Gurney, 82, Emporia, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia.
Arthur Lee Gurney was born in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas on August 6, 1937, the son of Lee Joseph and Edna Helen (Mulanax) Gurney. He married Carol Ann Blanck January 24, 1959 in Topeka, Kansas. She survives.
He is also survived by sons, Jim F. Gurney, Americus, KS and Bill J. Gurney, Emporia; daughters, Deborah S. Davies, Emporia, and Patricia A. Irons, Herington, KS; brother, Charles W. Gurney, Pass Christian, MS; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A grandson died earlier.
Mr. Gurney was a graduate of Clements (Kansas) High School. When he and his wife were first married they lived on and he worked the Clover Cliff Ranch in Chase County, and also worked on the Titus and Stout Ranch. After a few years they moved to Strong City where they owned the liquor store, a freight handling business receiving and delivering freight from the Santa Fe Railroad, and operated a Fina service station. In 1979 they bought a ranch south of Cottonwood Falls and moved onto the ranch in 1989 where he enjoyed working cattle. In 2010 he received the Chase County Conservation Award for his work on the ranch. He had also worked for Interstate Brands/Dolly Madison Bakery in the special projects shop.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting, and figuring out how things worked and repairing them.
Cremation is planned. No services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be sent for the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
