Luis Solorio was born in Chicago, IL on September 9, 1929 to Juan and Damiana (Ramirez) Solorio. He grew up in Yurecuaro, Michoacan, Mexico till he was 16 years old. His family moved to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico for a short period where he found out he was an American citizen and was able to travel to Laredo, TX and work. In 1947 he moved back to Yurecuaro where he met Ana Maria Ramos. In late 1947 he registered for selective service while working in Chinook, MT (25 miles from the Canadian border). He was married to Ana Maria Ramos on December 6, 1948.
In 1949, Luis moved his new family back to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico where his first child was born. In 1950 he immigrated his new family to Laredo, TX. In 1951 after the birth of his second child, he moved his family to Lansing, MI to work and lost his new child to illness. Luis moved his family back to the Kansas City, KS area where his third child was born. Finally in late 1951 he moved his family to El Dorado, KS where he settled, working for the railroad. His final two children were born in El Dorado.
Luis worked for 40 years as track maintenance labor, later promoted to Machine Operator for the Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad retiring in 1991. He enjoyed planting trees (then cutting them down years later), gardening and helping out planting flowers. He was an outdoors person and did not shy away from house maintenance, outdoor painting or yard work. He built his first house, moved it twice and later added a kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and a garage.
In 1959, (after the 1958 El Dorado tornado) he hand-dug an underground, concrete shelter which later became the local neighborhood gathering place during storm warnings.
Luis was a member of the St. John Catholic Church.
Luis is survived by his wife, Ana of the home; daughter, Jo Evins of Emporia; sons, Luis M. (Rita) Solorio of Emporia, Alfredo Solorio of El Dorado and John (Diane) Solorio also of El Dorado; eight grandchildren, Alicia Smith, Kelly Bradley, Matthew Solorio, Joshua Evins, Kristen Solorio, Justin Solorio, Phillip Solorio and Abigail Parker; ten great grandchildren, Avery Evins, Roman Solorio, Aida Solorio, Hazel and Mia Rose Bradley, Olive, Clementine and Pepper Solorio, and Roy and Thatcher Parker.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and a son, Benjamin.
Reading of the Rosary will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 9:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am, both at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery.
