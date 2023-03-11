It's that time again.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, meaning it's time to "spring forward" one hour.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Daylight Savings Time, or DST, is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall.
The idea is pretty simple: "moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings."
DST will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, when we set our clocks back one hour to "fall back." Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on Nov 5 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.
You can learn more about DST by visiting the Almanac online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.