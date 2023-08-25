The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center is requesting assistance from all businesses, school districts, churches and private residences county wide that have an automated external defibrillator — or AED — on their premises.
According to LCECC director Roxanne Van Gundy, AEDs do not currently have a standardized way of being registered throughout the county. AEDs are used to help those experiencing cardiac arrest and having awareness of where these valuable devices are located could save someone’s life.
"They can come from a variety of different companies, and often emergency services does not receive any notification that they are on a premise," she said.
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center’s 911 call handling system will include a mapping layer provided by Pulse Point, which will allow Communications Officers to see all of the AEDs that are at a location or nearby. This will allow the county to provide the best standard of care to callers during their most critical moments.
There are two ways you can register your AED. Email info@lcecc.org with the following information and we will do it for you:
- The location of the AED (address)
- The exact location of where it's located inside the building (near the back door, in the kitchen)
- The name, address and phone number of the location
- Person responsible for the AED and their contact info
- Is the AED Restricted? (Employees Only, not Public)
- If the AED is not in a fixed location (On a cart)
- If the AED is available 24/7
- Manufacturer, Model, Asset ID, Serial Number, Install Date, Battery and Electrode expiration dates, the Pediatric Electrode expiration date, medical direction and access code
- Are there any co-located items? (Bleeding control, Epinephrine, Narcan)
- A picture of your AED (cell phone pics are fine.)
- And an email we can send a confirmation that your AED is registered
Or you can register your AED on the Pulse Point AED registry at aed.new and enter in all of the above information.
A member of the Pulse Point registry team will contact you to verify the AED is at the location.
"We appreciate the citizens of Lyon County and their help with this project," Van Gundy said. "Let’s make sure that 100% of Lyon County AED calls are registered."
